Juventus midfielder Arthur would be more interested in joining Arsenal than moving to Spain with Sevilla in the ongoing January transfer window.

Arthur has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus in the ongoing transfer window with several clubs believed to be interested in him.

Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly in favour of keeping him but it has been claimed that Juventus are open to favourable offers for the player.

Arsenal have been linked with an interest in him and it has been claimed that Sevilla are also keen to sign the former Barcelona midfielder.

But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Arthur is more intrigued at the possibility of joining Arsenal than the Spanish club.

The Brazilian has taken note of the interest from the Gunners and would prioritise moving to the Emirates over other options.

However, Juventus have only entertained enquiries for him and there are no concrete offers for Arthur on their table.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to table a bid for him given the club’s need for a midfielder this month.