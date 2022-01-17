Arsenal are pushing to sign Arthur on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season and have had fresh contact with the Italian club as they try to deliver the midfielder to Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners want to land Arthur on a loan deal running through until the end of the season and the midfielder has already given his green light to the switch.

Juventus though have not signed off on the move and their position is that they will not do so until they have a replacement.

Arsenal are continuing to push and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, have been in touch with Juventus again in the last few hours.

They are to continue talking with Juventus as they try to take Arthur to the Emirates Stadium soon.

Arteta wants the former Barcelona man, who also wants the move, but without a replacement being lined up by Juventus the move is deadlocked.

Arthur has made 13 appearances for Juventus over the course of the season so far.

The midfielder clocked 45 minutes at the weekend in Serie A as Juventus ran out 2-0 winners against Udinese, the club Arsenal’s Pablo Mari is to join on loan.