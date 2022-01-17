Bristol City have taken a look at Southampton starlet Ramello Mitchell in their Under-23s game this evening, according journalist Gregor MacGregor.

The Robins are on the lookout for promising young talents to add to the ranks at Ashton Gate and have zeroed in on 19-year-old Mitchell as an option.

The winger played for Bristol City’s Under-23s this evening in their match against Swansea City, as the Robins took a close look at him.

Southampton splashed £300,000 to sign Mitchell from Birmingham City when he was 16 and his talent has been talked up.

The starlet has made eleven appearances for Southampton in the Premier League 2 this season, but many have come from the bench.

Mitchell has also been blooded in the EFL Trophy, where he featured against Leyton Orient, Charlton Athletic and Crawley Town.

The winger’s contract at Southampton is due to expire in the summer and the Saints appear to be allowing him to find a new club.

It remains to be seen if Bristol City will choose to make a move to take Mitchell to Ashton Gate.