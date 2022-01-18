Newcastle United would have to shell out a significant fee if they make a move to sign Montpellier attacker Stephy Mavididi this month, according to the Daily Express.

The Magpies signed Chris Wood from Burnley last week and have prioritised bringing in a centre-back next.

But Eddie Howe remains keen to add to his forward line given Callum Wilson’s injury and wants to add at least one more attacker before the window ends.

Several players have been on their radar and it has been claimed Montpellier forward Mavididi is one of the names on their shortlist.

A product of the Arsenal academy, the Englishman has found success in France and has scored six times in Ligue 1 this season.

He does not have a release clause in his contract and Montpellier have set a stiff asking price for him.

It has been suggested that they want £20m before they would agree to cash in on the forward this month.

Newcastle have been quoted big fees for several players this month and have had several bids rejected for many of their targets.

It remains to be seen whether they would be prepared to bite the bullet on the price if they indeed make for Mavididi in the ongoing transfer window.