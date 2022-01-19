Tottenham Hotspur have invited highly rated Joshua Ajayi back to the club to train this week, according to the Daily Express.

The forward is on the books at non-league outfit Ramsgate, but is expected to be on the move soon given interest from several Football League clubs.

Ajayi has already spent time on trial at Tottenham, but the Premier League side want another up close look at his abilities as they run the rule over a potential deal.

The forward is generating substantial interest from elsewhere though.

Stevenage have held talks about a potential transfer, though they have yet to send a formal bid to Ramsgate.

Championship side Peterborough United are also looking closely at Ajayi, while Cambridge United are another potential destination for the starlet.

Ajayi this week though is set to look to knuckle down and impress at Tottenham.

The attacker may be likely to slot into the Under-23s at Tottenham if they choose to move forward with an effort to sign him.