Leeds United target Nicolas Raskin put in a Man of the Match performance for Standard Liege against Club Brugge in the Belgian top flight on Sunday.

Standard Liege and Club Brugge played out an entertaining 2-2 draw which saw Bas Dost score twice for Club Brugge, who also had former Celtic man Jack Hendry sent off in the 84th minute.

Raskin clocked the full 90 minutes and provided the assist for Renaud Emond to score Standard Liege’s second goal and his display was enough for Belgian daily Derniere Heure to name him Man of the Match.

The Belgian daily wrote: “A significant number of retrieved balls, a physical impact and forward thrusts that hurt.

“A performance punctuated by a great assist for Emond.

“A Man of the Match distinction that he shares with Brugge’s Dost and his two goals.”

Standard Liege could lose Raskin during this month’s transfer window and he has been strongly linked with a move to Premier League side Leeds.

Leeds are looking to bolster their midfield during this month’s transfer window and it remains to be seen if they will launch a swoop for Raskin before it closes.