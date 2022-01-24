Atalanta are waiting for Newcastle United to slap in an offer in the region of their asking price for Robin Gosens, with the Italians prepared to move him on this month and quickly accelerate talks if an acceptable proposal comes.

Gosens is set to return from a hamstring injury that has kept him on the sidelines since early October but he could end up not playing any more for Atalanta this season.

Despite missing a chunk of the first half of this season owing to injury, Gosens has attracted interest from abroad in the shape of newly rich Newcastle, with the club’s general manager having heard the link.

The Magpies have already bolstered their right-back options by bringing in Kieran Trippier and have identified Gosens as potential signing at the other side of the backline.

Newcastle have held talks with the German along with his entourage and are claimed to have an agreement in place over a lucrative deal that could see him move to Tyneside.

Atalanta are yet to receive any bid for their wing-back, and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Italians are waiting for Newcastle to table an offer.

La Dea want a fee in the €25m to €30m range for Gosens and are hoping Newcastle will fork out the cash to take him away.

It is suggested that if Newcastle put in an offer in the region Atalanta want then the negotiations could quickly accelerate.

Atalanta have got several options to play as cover for Gosens, should he leave, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will provide him with a way out of the Bergamo outfit.