Newcastle United are waiting for a final decision from Manchester United on Jesse Lingard with the player desperate to speak with the Magpies, according to Sky Sports News.

The St James’ Park outfit are pushing to land the midfielder on loan before Monday’s transfer deadline, amid competition from West Ham United.

Manchester United rejected a loan offer from the Magpies last week but Newcastle are said to have tabled a fresh and improved bid.

The club are prepared to cover his wages for the rest of his Manchester United contract, which ends next summer and are ready to pay a loan fee.

But Manchester United are yet to make a final decision on whether to loan out the player to Newcastle.

They have so far resisted offers from Tottenham and West Ham as they did not want to let Lingard join a top-four rival.

Manchester United are more open to letting him move to St. James’ Park, but Newcastle are still waiting for them to make a decision.

Lingard is keen to join and is desperate to hold talks with Newcastle over a loan move before next Monday’s transfer deadline.

Newcastle have faced several disappointments in the market this month, but are hopeful a deal for Lingard will be agreed eventually.