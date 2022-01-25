Leeds United target Nicolas Raskin has refused to rule out the possibility of leaving Standard Liege in the ongoing transfer window, but stressed he plays every game with full enthusiasm to win.

The Whites are on the hunt for a new midfielder this month and Red Bull Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson is their top target, with bids having been rejected, but another name credited with interest from the Whites is Standard Liege man Raskin.

Standard Liege could see Raskin leaving the club this month with Elland Road touted as his potential destination, although Aaronson is currently understood to be the only player Leeds have made concrete moves to land in this window so far.

Raskin is a fixture for the Belgian side this season, but he has refused to rule out the possibility of securing an exit this month, insisting that anything can be possible in the world of football.

But the 20-year-old stressed that he is lacing up his boots for Standard Liege with full enthusiasm to win every game for them.

“A winter transfer?”, Raskin was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbalkrant.com.

“You never know in the world of football.

“But I play every game at Standard with full enthusiasm to win.”

Salzburg are reluctant to let Aaronson leave mid-season and it remains to be seen whether Leeds will make a push for Raskin before Monday’s transfer deadline.