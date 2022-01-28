Atletico Madrid are not willing to move from their demands for Yannick Carrasco, amid Newcastle United showing interest in raiding the Spanish club once again.

The Magpies secured the signing of Kieran Trippier from the La Liga club this window, as the right-back moved to St. James Park despite being a key cog in the Atletico Madrid machine.

Trippier’s move was secured as the right-back wanted to move back to England for family reasons and thus the Magpies signed him for an amount believed to be less than his release clause.

It has been suggested the Magpies want to deal with Atletico Madrid again as they are keen on their wide man Carrasco.

However, the La Liga club have made it clear that to snatch Carrasco, the Magpies will have to meet his release clause, according to Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, cited by Spanish daily AS.

The Spanish champions are not prepared to enter negotiations with the Magpies for Carrasco, who has been a pivotal part of coach Diego Simeone’s side.

Atletico MAdrid do not want to go through the same experience as with Trippier, who desired the move to Tyneside for personal reasons.

Carrasco has 29 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish club this season, in the process scoring two goals and providing five assists.