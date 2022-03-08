Newcastle United are pushing ahead with a move to sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Catalunya.

The French defender has been a bit-part player at Barcelona this season, making just four league starts for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona are hoping to spend big to sign Erling Haaland in the summer and are aware that they will have to invest considerable money to sign the striker.

The Catalan giants want to sell a few players at the end of the season to raise funds and consider Lenglet to be one of their most saleable assets.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, Newcastle are prepared to make a move to take the defender to St. James’ Park in the summer.

The Magpies will be in the market for defenders and Lenglet has emerged as one of their top targets.

They were keen in January as well but the Frenchman was not interested in a move to Newcastle in the winter window.

But Newcastle are ready to try again and are prepared to invest considerable money in terms of a transfer fee and wages to sign Lenglet.

Sven Botman has been Newcastle’s top target but he is believed to be pushing for a move to AC Milan in the summer.