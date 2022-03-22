Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has emerged as the dream target for Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri ahead of the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

With Paulo Dybala seemingly on his way out at the end of the season on a free transfer, Juventus have gone to work to find a replacement for him.

Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo has been mentioned as a target, but it has been claimed that coach Allegri has a specific request in terms of getting a replacement for Dybala.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Liverpool’s Salah is the dream signing the Juventus coach would want the club to deliver in the summer.

The Egyptian will enter the final year of his contract at Liverpool in the coming months and negotiations over a new deal have not gone according to plan.

Salah rejected an offer of a new contract in December and wants his salary to be in line with the highest-paid players in the Premier League in Kevin De Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Reds want to keep the forward but are currently not prepared to break their wage structure.

The contract tussle has led to speculation that the club could look to cash in on the forward in the summer rather than watch him leave on a free transfer next year.

Allegri wants Juventus to try and sign him but his wage demands coupled with the transfer fee makes any deal a complicated and an expensive one to pull off.

But the Juventus coach believes Salah could be the ideal dance partner for Dusan Vlahovic up front.