Tottenham Hotspur are still undecided on whether to make a move for Christian Eriksen in the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Eriksen has made an impact at Brentford since returning to football in January following recovering from a heart condition.

He signed a contract until the end of the season when he joined Brentford in the winter window and the London club want to hold on to him beyond the end of the campaign.

But the Dane’s performances have led to interest from several clubs in the Premier League, who want to sign him ion a free transfer in the summer.

Spurs have an interest in taking him back to north London, however it has been claimed Tottenham are yet to decide whether to try and sign him.

While he will be on a free transfer, Eriksen will still command considerable wages and Spurs have a tight wage bill to maintain.

The Dane is also 30 and would go against Fabio Paratici’s approach to sign players not just for the present but also the future.

Eriksen will have limited sell-on value, which is an issue for Tottenham and the club are still to make a decision.

Antonio Conte is a fan of the midfielder but for the moment, he will have to convince Tottenham to make that jump.

Newcastle and Everton are also interested in snapping up Eriksen on a free transfer this summer.