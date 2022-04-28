Manchester United are waiting for a final go-ahead from Erik ten Hag before pressing ahead with their efforts to sign Newcastle United target Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen’s future at Napoli has come under increased scrutiny ahead of the summer due to serious interest from several clubs in the Premier League.

Newcastle were keen on the Napoli hitman in January and have been tipped to return for him this summer, but Manchester United under new boss Erik ten Hag are also in the mix; Everton are also interested.

And Manchester United are laying down the groundwork for a move to take Osimhen to Old Trafford this summer.

But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the club are waiting for Ten Hag to give his opinion on whether to sign the forward.

The incoming Manchester United manager has been promised a free hand on transfers and contract strategy at Old Trafford.

Osimhen is one of the top names on Manchester United’s wish list but they are waiting for Ten Hag to give his approval.

Napoli are calm about the situation and will only consider selling him if they receive a fee of €100m this summer.

The 23-year-old striker, who has scored 16 times in 28 appearances this season, has a contract until 2025 with Napoli.