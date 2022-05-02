RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff used a meeting with super agent Pini Zahavi to stress that the club do not want to sell Arsenal and Liverpool target Christopher Nkunku this summer.

Nkunku has been in superb form for Leipzig so far this season, scoring an impressive 30 goals across all competitions and attracting interest in the process.

Arsenal and Liverpool have both been linked with wanting Nkunku, while Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also admirers of the Frenchman.

However, taking Nkunku away from Leipzig will not be easy as, according to German daily Bild, club CEO Mintzlaff used a meeting with the player’s advisor Zahavi to stress that the side do not want to sell.

Nkunku does have an exit clause in his Leipzig contract set at €60m.

However, the clause will not kick in until 2023.

Leipzig have Nkunku under contract until 2024 and want to lock him down on an extension, while also keeping hold of him this summer.

The 24-year-old joined the Bundesliga outfit in the summer of 2019 and scored a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League this season.