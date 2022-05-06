Manchester United have made enquiries for Arsenal and Newcastle United target Hugo Ekitike ahead of the summer transfer window, according to ESPN.

The 19-year-old forward was close to joining Newcastle in January before he decided against leaving Reims in the middle of the season.

The attacker is expected to move on in the summer with Newcastle still interested in signing the forward as part of their recruitment plans.

Bayern Munich and Arsenal are also considering signing the teenage striker, but it has been claimed that there is one more Premier League club who have a serious interest in him as well.

It has been claimed that Manchester United have been in contact with his representatives to enquire about the striker’s plans for next season.

Manchester United are also working on a deal for Darwin Nunez, but could add one more forward to their squad in the summer as well.

Ekitike is being closely monitored by the Red Devils with a view to a possible swoop.

However, Arsenal could be able to offer the striker Champions League football, while Newcastle will hope to sell their ambitious project to reach the top of the game to Ekitike.