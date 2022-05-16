Serie A giants AC Milan are expected to make fresh contact with the representatives of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, who is wanted by Arsenal.

With Erling Haaland joining Manchester City, Jesus is expected to move on from the Etihad in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal have a real interest in the forward and the Brazilian is convinced about the project on offer at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta.

But the Gunners are facing fierce competition for his signature as there are several other big clubs who are keen to sign him, including Newcastle.

AC Milan have also made an enquiry for him and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Rossoneri will make fresh contact with his camp this week.

The Serie A giants are seriously interested in him and are pushing to convince him to consider a move to Italy.

Favourable tax laws in Italy also give AC Milan a chance to compete with the wages on offer in the Premier League.

Jesus has several options ahead of him if he eventually decides to move on from Manchester City this summer.

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also believed to be keen on signing the Brazilian.