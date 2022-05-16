Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has indicated that new Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder is a better coach than his former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutchman took charge of Club Brugge in January and helped them to the Belgian top-flight title by the end of the season.

But he is set to move on from the club after just six months and will be replacing Erik ten Hag, who has become the Manchester United manager today, at the hem of the Dutch giants.

Schreuder spent just a few months at Club Brugge, but has managed to win the hearts of the players and Mignolet conceded that he is not happy to see him leaving so soon.

The Belgian goalkeeper believes the title is down to the manager and while he worked under Klopp at Anfield, Mignolet believes the Dutchman is the best coach he has had in his career.

The Club Brugge star told Eleven Sports: “I am very sorry to see him leaving us.

“If you can get to Ajax after just six months at Club Brugge, it means you have done top work.

“He is a great man, I am dedicating this title to him.

“I have had many coaches in my career, but I think he is the best.”

Schreuder will have a big challenge at Ajax where Ten Hag again re-established the Dutch giants as the dominant force in the Netherlands.