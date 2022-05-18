Bristol Rovers could be rivalled by Sheffield Wednesday for the signature of Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson on loan in the summer, as the Owls remain firm admirers, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls fell short in their quest to earn promotion back to the Championship this season as they were knocked out in the semi-finals of the playoffs by Sunderland.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has already started looking at the summer transfer window with a view to bolstering his squad and a new signing in midfield is a priority.

Plymouth Argyle star Panutche Camara is one player the Yorkshire outfit have on their transfer radar as they eye reinforcements in the middle of the park in the summer.

And Sheffield Wednesday are firm admirers of Newcastle starlet Anderson as they continue their process of identifying new targets in midfield.

The 19-year-old helped Bristol Rovers earn automatic promotion from League Two last season and they want to have him again in their ranks next season.

However, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has been impressed with how Anderson fared away on loan and wants to take a close look at him in pre-season to evaluate whether he has a part to play at St James’ Park next term.

Sheffield Wednesday were keen on a loan swoop for Anderson in January, but a move did not materialise owing to suspension and injuries, and it remains to be seen whether they will rival Bristol Rovers for him.