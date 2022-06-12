Fenerbahce and Celtic are the only clubs to have made contact so far in a bid to sign Lommel midfielder Vinicius Souza.

Vinicius is attracting interest this summer on the back of his displays in Belgium for Mechelen, who he helped finish seventh in the regular Jupiler League campaign, on loan from Lommel.

A host of sides have been linked with Vinicius, including PSV Eindhoven, but according to Turkish daily Takvim, only Fenerbahce and Celtic have been in touch with the player’s agent and club.

It is suggested that at present just Fenerbahce and Celtic are battling for Vinicius’ signature, with no other sides having firmed up their interest.

Vinicius is keen to move on this summer as he looks to take the next step in his career

Fenerbahce finished second in the Turkish Super Lig this season, eight points behind winners Trabzonspor.

The Yellow Canaries will be involved in the Champions League qualifiers, while Celtic have a guaranteed spot in the group stage.

Vinicius came through the youth ranks at Brazilian giants Flamengo before moving to Europe with Lommel in 2020.