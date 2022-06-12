Tottenham Hotspur are serious in their pursuit of Torino defender Gleison Bremer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Spurs want to reinforce their centre-back options this summer and have been trying to sign Alessandro Bastoni from Inter.

Bastoni does not want to leave the Nerazzurri though and Tottenham are looking at other options to hand Antonio Conte a new central defender.

They are keen on Torino man Bremer, and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, are serious in their pursuit of the Brazilian.

Tottenham are to hold a meeting with Torino sporting director Davide Vagnati in the coming days, with the deal-maker expected to fly to London.

Bremer is a wanted man this summer and Inter have been leading the chase to secure his services, while AC Milan are also keen.

The 25-year-old made 33 appearances in Serie A for Torino over the course of last season, being booked on seven occasions.

Bremer is under contract at Torino until the summer of 2024 and a move to Tottenham would hand him the chance to play Champions League next season.