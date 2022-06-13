Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci has personally spoken with Aston Villa star Trezeguet in a bid to convince him to make the move to the Turkish champions.

Injuries have hampered Trezeguet’s spell as an Aston Villa player and in the previous season he made just one appearance for the Villans.

He was loaned out to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in February and put up strong numbers in his stint at the Super Lig side.

In 13 appearances the winger scored six goals and provided four assists, and his displays have seen him become of interest to Trabzonspor.

Avci has spoken with Trezeguet in the hopes of landing him for the Super Lig champions, according to Turkish daily Fanatik.

The coach told him about his plans for next season and he is also involved in the negotiations to bring the Aston Villa man to Turkey.

The Turkish champions have already made an offer for the winger, while fellow Super Lig club Fenerbahce have also been linked with him.

It is claimed that Aston Villa are ready to let him depart this summer for €4m, but the Turkish club are negotiating to bring the price down.