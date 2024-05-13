Everton face competition from clubs in Spain’s La Liga and France’s Ligue 1 for FC Midtjylland star Emiliano Martinez.

The Uruguay international has caught the eye with his performances in Denmark and is firmly established at Midtjylland following joining on an initial loan in 2022.

Midtjylland are delighted with the 24-year-old midfielder and are not looking to lose him.

Everton though are showing interest in Martinez and, according to Danish outlet Bold, the Toffees face competition for his signature.

Clubs in the upper half of La Liga and Ligue 1 have ‘expressed their interest’ in Martinez.

While no concrete offers have yet to go in for the Uruguayan, Midtjylland could find themselves dealing with them in the summer.

The Danish side are not keen on cashing in, but may well view now as a good time to do so as they still have Martinez under contract for another three years.

Martinez has missed time this season due to injury, but has been clocking regular game time in the Danish Superliga’s Championship group.