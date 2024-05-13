Newcastle United’s swoop for Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo ‘could move quickly’, with an offer being made to him by the Magpies at the weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

Adarabioyo is out of contract at Fulham this summer and has rejected attempts on the part of the Cottagers to convince him to pen fresh terms.

Newcastle are one of a number of clubs keen on the defender, with Tottenham Hotspur also amongst his admirers.

The Magpies have now pressed the accelerator on their bid to convince Adarabioyo to move to the north east.

Over the weekend they made an offer to the defender and talks are now ongoing.

It is suggested that the situation ‘could move quickly’ if an agreement is found, with Newcastle in no mood to drag their feet.

Whether Newcastle’s push sparks Adarabioyo’s other suitors to formalise their own interest remains to be seen.

Ange Postecoglou is expected to move to bring in at least one new centre-back this summer, but Spurs are at serious risk of missing out on Adarabioyo.