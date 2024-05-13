Newcastle United are yet to take the key step of making an approach to Crystal Palace for sporting director Dougie Freedman, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Freedman has been heavily linked up with the post held by Dan Ashworth at Newcastle United before he went on a gardening leave.

His work at Crystal Palace has been widely praised and he has been credited with spotting talents such as Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

He is reportedly the final two names Newcastle are looking at ahead of making a decision on their new sporting director.

However, Crystal Palace have not had an approach from Newcastle for Freedman yet.

For the moment, no approach has been made for the Scotsman to exit Crystal Palace.

He is content with life at Selhurst Park and is focused on building a team for new manager Oliver Glasner in the summer.

Freedman could only consider leaving Crystal Palace if the club decided to sell too many of their best players in the upcoming transfer window.