Two top six Premier League teams are in talks with Celtic for the signature of Denmark midfielder Matt O’Riley in the summer.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been in pristine form this season, scoring 16 times and registering 17 assists in all competitions.

His performances have played a key role in getting Celtic closer to winning another Scottish Premiership title this term.

However, the Dane, who had interest from Atletico Madrid in the winter and remains wanted by the Spaniards, is expected to move on from Celtic in the summer and there is serious interest in him south of the border too.

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, two Premier League sides are pushing to try and sign him from Celtic.

It has been claimed that two top six Premier League sides are in talks with Celtic for the midfielder ahead of the summer.

They are hoping to get a deal over the line early to snare O’Riley away from Parkhead this summer.

Atletico Madrid will hope to compete with the Premier League sides for O’Riley, but the unnamed English clubs could have more financial firepower.