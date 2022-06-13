Bernd Leno’s agent Joannis Koukoutrigas has confirmed that Fulham are trying hard to sign the Arsenal goalkeeper this summer.

Leno spent last season playing behind first-choice Aaron Ramsdale and he ended up making only four appearances in the Premier League.

Now newly-promoted Fulham are interested in securing the services of the shot-stopper, who has more than 120 appearances for the Gunners, and are claimed to have already started negotiations with Arsenal.

Koukoutrigas extolled the qualities of his client, insisting that the goalkeeper has always turned up for the Gunners and despite no longer being first-choice at the Emirates, is the number one goalkeeper at Arsenal.

“He is a German national goalkeeper, has always performed well at Arsenal and is an absolute team player”, Koukoutrigas said to German daily Bild about Leno.

“For me personally, Bernd is also the clear number one at Arsenal.

“With all due respect to the competitors.”

The agent admitted that Fulham are trying their utmost to secure Leno this summer but pointed out that some other clubs are also in the mix.

“Yes, Fulham are trying hard to get Bernd”, Koukoutrigas added.

“Very professionally.

“This is also true for some other clubs and shows his status.

“But as I said, for me he is the number one at Arsenal and we are therefore also relaxed.”

Leno’s contract with the Gunners expires next summer and with no contract extension looming on the horizon, the north London club may cash in on him ahead of next season.