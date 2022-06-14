Bayern Munich are yet to table a third bid for Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane, but they are working on a fresh proposal as they continue their pursuit of the Reds star, according to German daily Bild.

The German giants are interested in purchasing Mane this summer but Liverpool have set stern financial demands.

Liverpool have already rejected two offers by the German giants for Mane, with the Reds finding the add-on clauses set by Bayern Munich to be not to their liking.

The unfazed German champions are trudging ahead though in their pursuit and are expected to lodge a third bid with the Reds.

Bayern Munich have not yet submitted a third offer for the Senegalese star but are working to do so.

The sporting director of the German champions, Hasan Salihamidzic, has not yet communicated a new sum to the Reds.

It is clear that Liverpool will be hoping for improved terms in the new offer for Mane from the Bundesliga club.

The Reds have taken precautions to not let their attacking department run short in the case of Mane departing, being all set to sign Benfica star Darwin Nunez.