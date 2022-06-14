Serie A outfit Fiorentina have moved ahead of the pack in the race for Nottingham Forest target Milan Duric.

Duric’s contract with Salernitana expires this month and he could be available as a free agent in the summer.

His current club are pushing for him to sign a new contract with them and continue, but with no renewal still, sides inside and outside of Italy have taken an interest in him.

The Tricky Trees are linked with the striker but Salernitana’s fellow Serie A club Fiorentina are also interested in him.

And now the Florence club have assumed the pole position in the pursuit of the striker, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

There has been an enquiry from an unnamed English club for the striker but for the moment Fiorentina remain in front, though nothing is final yet.

Duric has also caught the attention of Napoli and they cannot be counted out of the race, but they do not consider the Salernitana striker a priority.

The striker made 33 appearances for Salernitana last season and helped them avoid relegation as the club finished 17th in the league, contributing five goals and the same number of assists.

He also scored in a win against Fiorentina.