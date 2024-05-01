Borussia Dortmund are discussing bringing back Jurgen Klopp to the club as the head of football, according to the Independent.

Klopp is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season following spending nine years at Anfield as one of the club’s era-defining managers.

The German has already insisted that he will be taking a year-long break from football after he moves on from Merseyside.

He is a long-term managerial target for Germany but Dortmund are plotting to take him back to the Westfalenstadion.

Klopp won back-to-back Bundesliga titles as Dortmund manager and has continued to remain a cult figure at the club.

The noise inside the club has been getting louder about Dortmund wanting Klopp back in 2025.

However, if it happens, he would not be returning as their manager as Dortmund want the German as their head of football.

BVB are pushing to get Klopp back to the club and give him control of the football operations next year.

Whether such an offer would appeal to Klopp remains to be seen.