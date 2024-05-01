West Brom chairman Shilen Patel has pointed out that the club are still in control of their destiny in terms of booking a spot in the playoffs despite making things complicated ahead of the final day of the season.

The Baggies looked destined to be in the Championship playoffs just a few weeks back but the certainty is no longer there.

West Brom have lost their last three league games on the trot and while they are still sitting sixth in the table, they are no longer guaranteed to finish in the playoffs on the final day of the season.

The Baggies need to avoid defeat at home against Preston North End to book their place in the playoffs.

Patel conceded that they could have made it easier for themselves in the last few weeks but insisted that they still control their fate.

He is confident that the players will do their jobs in front of the home fans and finish in the playoffs.

The West Brom chairman took to X and wrote: “We all wanted Saturday to be simpler.

“Still, after 45 mad matches in this league West Brom remain the keepers of our fate.

“The path to our ultimate goal remains in our hands, through our Fortress, vs our players and backed by our fans.

“We have all we need to fulfil our dreams.”

West Brom have won just one of their last five Championship games going into the final day.