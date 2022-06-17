Michael Beale’s QPR have failed with an approach for Rangers target Emmanuel Longelo, with West Ham United knocking it back, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Hammers boss David Moyes handed Longelo his senior debut last season in the Europa League, although that has been his only first team appearance to date.

He has been a regular for West Ham’s Under-23s side but first team football has been hard to come by, while he has attracted interest from elsewhere.

Beale’s former club Rangers have been linked with holding an interest in Longelo and now the ex-Gers coach wants to take the player to QPR.

Rangers could witness Calvin Bassey leave the club as he has been linked with interest from Aston Villa, and have identified Longelo as a potential replacement.

As more teams enter the race for the Hammers starlet, QPR opted to move quickly and made an approach to snare him away.

However, the Irons rebuffed QPR’s approach for Longelo, who has a year left on his current deal at the London Stadium, with the club also having the option to extend it by a further season.

Longelo is a man in demand and it remains to be seen whether West Ham will have to deal with more clubs knocking on the doors for him this summer.