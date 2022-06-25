Nottingham Forest are considering Joe Rodon as an alternative to Moussa Niakhate, with Mainz not keen to sell the defender, according to the Daily Express.

The Tricky Trees have just landed Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin to increase their attacking options and they want to add another player from the Bundesliga in the shape of defender Niakhate.

Talks over a deal have been held, but Mainz are not keen on letting the player move to the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest have not given up on landing Niakhate, but are considering their options and view Tottenham defender Rodon as an alternative.

Rodon is available to leave Spurs for the right price after failing to force his way into Antonio Conte’s plans in north London.

A possible move to Roma has been floated, but Jose Mourinho’s side are not showing concrete interest in the player.

Joining Forest could be a move that would appeal to Rodon and it remains to be seen if Steve Cooper’s side abandon efforts to land Niakhate and turn to him.

Rodon, 24, made just ten appearances across all competitions for Tottenham over the course of last season, and will be looking for regular game time next term.