Tottenham Hotspur are currently not interested in a move for Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan, contrary to claims, according to the Daily Express.

The north London giants are closing in on deals for Clement Lenglet and Richarlison, while boss Antonio Conte’s next priority is a new right-wing back.

But in addition to the right flank of the defence, Conte is reportedly also keen to bolster his backline on the opposite side.

And it has been claimed that Spurs have zeroed in on Villarreal left-back Estupinan as their player of choice.

Tottenham are even tipped to be ready to sign the full-back for a fee in the £13m range.

However, claims currently linking Tottenham with interest in Estupinan are wide of the mark.

Although Tottenham are in the market for defensive reinforcements, they are not interested in Estupinan at present.

It remains to be seen whether the Ecuadorian will become a player Tottenham will look to land this summer.