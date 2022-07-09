Sheffield United have knocked back an offer from German outfit Werder Bremen for Leeds United linked Sander Berge, according to Sky Sports News.

Berge was keen on leaving Bramall Lane last summer but no move materialised for him and he is again linked with an exit in the ongoing transfer window.

The Norwegian is linked with interest from Premier League outfit Leeds, who have been busy on the transfer front this summer.

However, Leeds are not the only club keen on getting their hands on Berge as Werder Bremen also have him firmly on their transfer radar, while they are also joined by two other Bundesliga outfits.

And Die Werderaner slapped in a £17.9m offer for Berge’s services, although Sheffield United have rejected their offer.

The Blades are tipped to consider offers in the £22m range for Berge this summer, which is less than the £35m release clause he has in his contract at the club.

Although Leeds saw Kalvin Phillips leave Elland Road this summer, they have replaced him with Tyler Adams while Marc Roca, teenager Darko Gyabi and Brenden Aaronson are the other additions in the middle of the park.

It remains to be seen whether the Whites will act upon their interest in Berge and push to land him, as they are tipped to make further signings this summer, although their priority is a new striker.