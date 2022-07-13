Everton, Wolves and Leicester City are all keeping tabs on the situation of veteran striker Edin Dzeko at Inter.

Frank Lampard’s Everton have a void to fill in their attacking department having sanctioned the sale of Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Wolves also want to add to their options in the final third as they look to progress next season, while Brendan Rodgers has an eye on bringing extra goals into his Leicester team.

All three clubs are keeping tabs on an experienced striker with Premier League experience.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter hitman Dzeko has popped up on the transfer radar of Everton, Wolves and Leicester.

Dzeko made the move to Inter from Roma in the summer of 2021 and put pen to paper to a two-year contract.

Inter are claimed to have rejected an approach from Juventus for Dzeko, but they are yet to receive any offers for him.

Dzeko, now 36 years old, also has interest from Germany and it remains to be seen how his future will unfold this summer.