Hull City could secure the signature of Greece international Dimitrios Pelkas from Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The Tigers have so far made no fewer than eight new signings in the ongoing window, but are tipped to be in the market for more.

Hull boss Shota Arveladze is backed by supremo Acun Ilicali and they want more reinforcements with more forwards on their wish list.

The Championship outfit have been linked with an interest in Fenerbahce winger Pelkas, who is also capable of playing as an attacking midfielder.

It has been claimed that Hull are not currently considering a swoop for the Greece international.

But according to Greek outlet Sportime, Pelkas could secure a move to the MKM Stadium from Fenerbahce.

The 28-year-old was largely used as an impact player from the bench by Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig last term but is tipped to leave them for Hull in the ongoing window.

Hull have already snapped up two players from the Turkish giants this summer in the shape of Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Ozan Tufan and it remains to be seen whether Pelkas reunites with the duo in England.