West Ham United have some details they still must resolve before Gianluca Scamacca can fly to London, according to the Guardian.

David Moyes’ Hammers are closing in on the Italian striker after reaching an agreement on a fee with his club Sassuolo.

Both sides have been working to iron out the final details relating to the transfer this weekend with the idea that Scamacca will then fly to England to undergo his medical checks.

The medical has been expected to take place either on Monday or Tuesday.

It remains to be seen if that schedule will be able to be kept to as there are still some details to resolve before he can fly to London.

West Ham will be looking to get the deal over the line as quickly as possible as they look to put Scamacca at the disposal of manager Moyes.

The move will also see PSV Eindhoven bag an unexpected cash windfall.

The Dutch giants, who Scamacca played for before joining Sassuolo, stand to make about €4m when the deal goes through.