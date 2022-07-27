Dwight McNeil has been assured by Burnley that they will let him leave for the right price, with Everton in the race for his signature, according to the Daily Express.

McNeil made 40 appearances for the Clarets in all competitions during the 2021/22 season, registering just the one assist.

The left winger was unable to ensure Burnley’s survival in the Premier League as they lost at home to Newcastle United on the final matchday of last season to suffer the drop.

McNeil is a wanted man this summer, with Crystal Palace and West Ham United among those who have shown interest in acquiring the 22-year-old.

Everton, who are also keen on McNeil, are currently holding talks with Burnley for the winger and it has been claimed that the Clarets have told him they will not stand in his way if an acceptable bid is made.

The former England Under-21 international has been involved in pre-season so far under current boss Vincent Kompany and is under contract until the summer of 2024, with the option of another year.

Despite his age, McNeil has already racked up seven goals and 17 assists from 134 Premier League games and looks likely to add to that tally.

It remains to be seen if Everton can get the deal over the line, having lost last season’s top scorer Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur, which has left them shorthanded in attack.

Frank Lampard’s side managed to secure Premier League football for another season with one game to spare after a come-from-behind win at home to Crystal Palace ensured they would finish in 16th place.