Newcastle United hold an interest in Nottingham Forest target Emmanuel Dennis and are mulling a swoop, according to CBS Sports.

Dennis suffered relegation from the Premier League with Watford last season and has been heavily linked with the Vicarage Road exit door this summer.

The striker is a wanted man, with Everton having shown interest, while big spending Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest have held talks over a potential move.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants a new striker, but the Magpies have so far faced frustration in the transfer market.

They are now amongst the Premier League clubs looking at a potential move to sign Dennis from Watford.

Dennis found the back of the net ten times for Watford in the Premier League last season, while he also provided his team-mates with six assists.

The Nigeria international played in both the Hornets’ meetings with Newcastle.

He also went on a run of five goals from six league games between November and December, striking against Manchester United, Leicester City, Chelsea, Brentford and West Ham.