A move to Arsenal for Youri Tielemans this summer remains a very real possibility, with the swoop in the Gunners’ hands, according to CBS Sport.

Tielemans is now in the final year of his contract at Leicester City and does not intend to put pen to paper to a new deal at the King Power Stadium.

As a result he has been linked with leaving Leicester and Arsenal hold an interest in signing him.

Arsenal have yet to make a big move for Tielemans, but it is claimed that a switch to the Gunners remains a real possibility and it is one the player wants.

The ball is firmly in Arsenal’s court and the onus is on the Gunners to do a deal to sign the Belgium international midfielder.

Tielemans is an experienced Premier League campaigner with 120 appearances in the league to his name.

The midfielder has also been linked with Manchester United this summer as a target in the event they fail to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

Tielemans scored in a 4-2 win for Leicester against Manchester United last season.