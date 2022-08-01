Chelsea have entered the race to sign Manchester City target Marc Cucurella, with the Blues making an enquiry, according to the Daily Mail.

Cucurella is in the sights of Manchester City this summer as they aim to reinforce their left-back department but things are not going smoothly for them.

Brighton & Hove Albion are refusing to budge from their asking price and the deal has hit a roadblock, even though the player himself has made clear his Etihad desire.

The left-back has handed in a transfer request to Brighton, but the Seagulls are still not of a mind to sell him.

Now there could be further problems in Manchester City’s pursuit of Cucurella as Chelsea have entered the fray.

They have asked Brighton about the defender and are considering making a move for him this summer to enhance their backline.

Marcos Alonso is in the crosshairs of Barcelona and if he departs, Chelsea would find a gap in the left-back places which could be filled by Cucurella.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea do make an offer for Cucurella and manage to pry him away from Brighton at the expense of Manchester City.