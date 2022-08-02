Manchester City are locked in talks with Belgian outfit Anderlecht over a move for their young left-back Sergio Gomez in the ongoing transfer window.

The Citizens are in the market for a new left-back having seen Oleksandr Zinchenko move to Arsenal this summer.

Brighton & Hove Albion star Marc Cucurella was the Mancunians’ top target but they are not prepared to match the Seagulls’ £50m valuation for him.

The 24-year-old is looking more likely to join Chelsea in the ongoing window and Manchester City have started identifying alternative options.

Pep Guardiola’s side have zeroed in on Anderlecht star Gomez as they continue their hunt for a new left-back.

And according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Manchester City have started negotiations with the Paars-wit over a move for the 21-year-old.

Anderlecht have decided to not play Gomez for the time being to avoid any potential injuries as they continue talks with the Premier League champions over his exit.

Gomez only joined Anderlecht last summer from Borussia Dortmund and could be on the move again following a single season in Belgium.