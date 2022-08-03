Nottingham Forest are holding talks with Serie A side Atalanta about signing midfielder Remo Freuler.

The City Ground outfit are continuing to back manager Steve Cooper in the transfer market and want further signings before the transfer window closes at the start of September.

Their eyes have been drawn to Italy for a midfielder in the shape of Freuler.

Talks are now taking place between the two clubs, according to Sky Italia, and both sides are working to find common ground over a transfer.

The 30-year-old Switzerland international has been on the books at Atalanta since 2016, but could be set for a new adventure in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

Freuler made 43 appearances for Atalanta over the course of last season and wore the captain’s armband in the Champions League during games against Manchester United.

An experienced campaigner able to operate in central midfielder and also as a defensive midfielder, Freuler has made over 200 appearances in Serie A.

Italy is the only country outside of his native Switzerland that he has played in.