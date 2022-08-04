Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has confirmed that West Ham United target Maxwel Cornet will not be involved for the Clarets on Saturday.

Cornet has a release clause in his contract worth £17.5m in the event of the Clarets’ relegation and the Hammers are now in pole position to sign him this summer as they are prepared to trigger it.

Burnley take on another promotion hopeful in Luton Town at Turf Moor on Saturday after beating Huddersfield Town away, a fixture in which Cornet did not feature.

Kompany reiterated that his focus is currently on incoming players as well as those who are fit and available for the game against the Hatters.

He also pointed out that unless anything occurs to cause a drastic change the Ivory Coast international will not play a part in that fixture ahead of a potential move to London Stadium.

“At this point… my focus is on incoming players or players who are fit or available for the weekend”, Kompany was quoted as saying by the Burnley Express.

“At this moment in time Max won’t be involved on Saturday, we’ll manage that week by week.”

Cornet was the Clarets’ top scorer during the 2021/22 season in his debut campaign in the Premier League, scoring nine goals from 28 appearances from them in addition to laying on two assists.

Burnley have already lost Nick Pope, Dwight McNeil, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Nathan Collins and Wout Weghorst this summer, with Cornet tipped to be the next to join that list.

A versatile winger, who has played on either flank and as a centre-forward, Cornet was targeted by Everton and Nottingham Forest as well, but West Ham are currently in the driving seat in the race for his signature.