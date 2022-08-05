Crystal Palace are currently not chasing RB Leipzig star Ilaix Moriba, despite Patrick Vieira speaking to the player, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Moriba joined RB Leipzig last summer but struggled to get going in Germany, making just two appearances in the Bundesliga.

He was subsequently loaned out to Valencia in January, where he fared better with 14 league appearances, but is now back with RB Leipzig and his future is under the scanner.

Palace want to add a midfielder and they have been showing interest in Moriba.

However, Crystal Palace are not currently pursuing a move for Moriba at this stage of the transfer window as they focus on Morgan Gibbs-White.

Crystal Palace want to improve in the midfield area this summer, but any move for Moriba is not currently in the works.

Moriba is a graduate of the Barcelona academy and has even played 14 times for them in La Liga, but after a disappointing season with RB Leipzig, it remains to be seen what this campaign has in store for him.

Crystal Palace continue on their lookout for midfield options as manager Patrick Vieira looks to consolidate after his first season in the Premier League with another good showing.