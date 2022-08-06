Fixture: Everton vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton boss Frank Lampard has named his team and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League opener for the Toffees, at home against Chelsea.

Lampard’s men had a close brush with relegation from the Premier League last term and he will be aiming for a more comfortable campaign this time around.

The last meeting between the two sides, which happened at Goodison Park, saw Everton edge out Chelsea 1-0 thanks to a goal from Richarlison, who was sold to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer.

Lampard is without key striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while Seamus Coleman is also injured. Salomon Rondon is suspended.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton today, while at the back Lampard picks Nathan Patterson and Vitaily Mykolenko as full-backs, with Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina and James Tarkowski in the centre.

Further up the pitch Everton have Abdoulaye Doucoure in midfield, with Alex Iwobi also selected. Dwight McNeil plays, as does Anthony Gordon. Demarai Gray starts.

Lampard has options on the bench if needed at any point, including Dele Alli and Michael Keane.

Everton Team vs Chelsea

Pickford (c), Patterson, Godfrey, Mina, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Iwobi, McNeil, Gordon, Gray

Substitutes: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Allan, Alli, Gbamin, Vinagre, Warrington, Mills