Celtic winger Mikey Johnston is considering a number of options to leave the club on loan, according to Football Scotland.

Johnston is down the pecking order at Celtic Park and the Scottish champions have told him he is free to play his football somewhere else this season.

Ange Postecoglou knows that Johnston will not receive enough minutes if he stays at Celtic and is looking to send him on loan to further his development.

Johnston has a number of options on his table to leave Celtic on a loan deal.

And he is now considering what his next move should be, as he looks at all the proposals in front of him.

He has been linked with Belgian side Standard Liege, where former Celtic boss Ronny Deila is the man in charge.

Johnstone though is looking at other options and it remains to be seen if any of the destinations will tempt him.

The winger had an injury interrupted season last term and only made 12 appearances in the Scottish Premiership over the course of the campaign.