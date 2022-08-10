Burnley do not want to pay more than a certain figure for Stuttgart winger Darko Churlinov, who has already agreed on personal terms with Anderlecht.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley have picked up four points from their opening two games back in the Championship and are one of the favourites to be promoted to the Premier League.

Despite the solid start, the Belgian wants more reinforcements before the transfer window slams shut on 1st September.

With Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil leaving, Kompany wants to add a winger to his squad and Churlinov is a player he likes.

Burnley have held talks for him but according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, they do not want to pay more than a certain figure for him.

Kompany admires the North Macedonian, but Burnley are not ready to offer more than €3m for him this summer.

Anderlecht are also interested in the winger and he already has a contractual agreement with the Belgian giants.

Stuttgart are prepared to sell and are expecting Anderlecht to table a bid for him this week.

They want around €4m to €5m before agreeing to sell the winger in the ongoing transfer window.