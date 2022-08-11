Everton have made enquiries into the possibility of signing striker Ludovic Ajorque with the Toffees now expected to make an offer for the Strasbourg hitman.

Frank Lampard wants to add to Everton’s forward line this summer after losing Richarlison to Tottenham in the ongoing window.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also out injured and Ajorque has emerged as a realistic option for the Toffees in the final three weeks of the window.

The forward has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Wolves, Everton and Liverpool all rating his talents.

Everton have now made a firm move, and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they have made probes into signing him.

The Merseyside club are seeking to establish the financial conditions it would take to sign the striker this summer.

With an English intermediary carrying out the negotiations, it is suggested that the mood is positive.

There is now an expectation that Everton will soon table a loan bid with an option to buy worth €18m.

Ajorque, who scored 12 goals in Ligue 1 last season, is claimed to be keen on a move to the Premier League.